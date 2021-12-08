Three women plead guilty to receiving nearly $800k in PPP loans under false pretenses

In the last week, three women who were alleged to have applied for and received nearly $800,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loans pleaded guilty in federal court, Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson announced.

Aleta Necole Thomas, described as the leader of the scheme, pleaded guilty to two counts of making false statements to a financial institution. Co-conspirators Katrina West and Pepper Jones pleaded guilty to making a false statement.

Thomas, 43, admitted in her plea agreement that she submitted false statements and reports to Cross River Bank when she applied for a Paycheck Protection Program loan—guaranteed by the Small Business Administration under the CARES Act — for “Coming Correct Community Ministry,” which she said had an average monthly payroll of $35,000 and was in operation since Feb. 15, 2020. The organization's address was listed as a home in east Tulsa near 41st Street and Garnett Road.

Thomas further claimed that she had 26 employees for whom she paid payroll taxes or independent contractors and falsely certified that all information in the application and supporting documents was correct, even submitting forged bank statements and a false IRS form.