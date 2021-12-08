Three women plead guilty to receiving nearly $800k in PPP loans under false pretenses

In the last week, three women who were alleged to have applied for and received nearly $800,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loans pleaded guilty in federal court, Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson announced.
Aleta Necole Thomas, described as the leader of the scheme, pleaded guilty to two counts of making false statements to a financial institution. Co-conspirators Katrina West and Pepper Jones pleaded guilty to making a false statement.
Thomas, 43, admitted in her plea agreement that she submitted false statements and reports to Cross River Bank when she applied for a Paycheck Protection Program loan—guaranteed by the Small Business Administration under the CARES Act — for “Coming Correct Community Ministry,” which she said had an average monthly payroll of $35,000 and was in operation since Feb. 15, 2020. The organization's address was listed as a home in east Tulsa near 41st Street and Garnett Road.
Thomas further claimed that she had 26 employees for whom she paid payroll taxes or independent contractors and falsely certified that all information in the application and supporting documents was correct, even submitting forged bank statements and a false IRS form.
She did similar at First Electronic Bank, according to a news release.
In their applications, West, 38, and Jones, 42, each claimed at different banks in March, Fountainhead Commercial Capital and Harvest Small Finance LLC, respectively, that they owned a small business that began operation Feb. 15, 2020, and had an annual gross income of $100,000.
The defendants will have to pay $795,158.50 in total restitution. The $209, 991.11 the government has already seized from Thomas's bank accounts pursuant to federal warrants will go toward that total.
“For more than a year, (Thomas) applied for and secured Paycheck Protection Program loans under false pretenses,” Johnson said in the release. “The nearly $800,000 of taxpayer money Thomas and her accomplices stole should have gone to legitimate small business owners serving and economically enhancing their communities. The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our federal law enforcement partners will investigate and prosecute anyone who misdirects federal emergency assistance in order to illegally enrich themselves.”
The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection Office of Inspector General; U.S. Department of Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration; Small Business Administration Office of Inspector General, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.
Cory Nootnagel, acting special agent in charge of the western region of the Office of Inspector General, commended the persistence of the organization's agents and federal law enforcement partners, which ultimately led to their admission.
“Those who defraud the federal government of pandemic relief funds will be vigorously pursued and held accountable for their actions,” Nootnagel said.