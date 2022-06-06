Three sought in shooting death of 17-year-old near Lewis and Admiral

Tulsa police are seeking three men who are charged with murder in the mid-May shooting death of a 17-year-old.

Dominique Jordan, Darius McGee and Deontre Reed are each charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction in a shootout that killed Corlin Jones on May 15. Warrants were issued for their arrests more than a week ago.

Jones was shot in his head in a parking lot behind several businesses on Lewis Avenue near Admiral Boulevard about 2:35 a.m. He died at a hospital.

The three allegedly are associated with criminal street gangs that rival Jones' gang, charging affidavits in the case state.

Surveillance footage from a business on the strip shows Jones park his pickup next to another vehicle in the parking lot off Gillette Avenue before he and two other occupants get out and begin talking with an occupant who gets out of the other vehicle, the affidavits state.

At some point, the four "appear to be having words" with a group of people to the west in the parking lot.

Three of the four, including Jones, then exchange gunfire with the group, and Jones collapses by his pickup.

The other group of shooters fled, and a gang investigator identified them as Reed, Jordan and McGee, the affidavit states.

The person identified as McGee fired an AK-47 pistol in the shooting, while Reed and Jordan used handguns, the affidavit alleges.

Police reported finding more than 140 cartridge casings of various calibers in the parking lot and west down First Street.

Anyone with information on a suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.