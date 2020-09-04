Three plead guilty to drug conspiracy following Operation Smack Dragon

Gorniak, 29, admitted Wednesday that he bought heroin from two other defendants named in the case and redistributed it to third parties, using those customers' payments to buy more heroin.

"The criminal organization smuggled heroin into the United States and transported the drug to storage locations in Tulsa where they prepared it for distribution throughout the United States," the U.S. Attorney's Office's press release states.

"After preparing the heroin, the co-conspirators would repackage it for distribution to mid-level distributors, who would then redistribute it to street-level dealers until it eventually found its way into the hands of customers," the release says.

“Cartels and their conspirators are responsible for flooding our communities with deadly drugs," U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said in the release. "They profit hand over fist while families are torn apart by addiction and loss.”

Shores went on to say the prosecution "highlights the diligent investigative work and cooperation between federal, state, and local partners in identifying, tracking, and dismantling this drug trafficking organization."