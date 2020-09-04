Three plead guilty to drug conspiracy following Operation Smack Dragon

Three of the more than 30 people indicted in a transnational heroin bust in 2019 have pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy charges, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Tulsa announced Friday.
Jose Garcia Solis, Oseil Serafin Calderon and Rudolph Gorniak will all be sentenced in December for their roles in distributing imported heroin in Tulsa.
The three were indicted in 2019 as part of Operation Smack Dragon, an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation.
Garcia Solis, 38, was a "cell head" for the New Generation Cartel of Mexico, and he was sent from Mexico to northern Oklahoma to run the local arm of the transnational criminal organization, which had a clearly defined hierarchy, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
In a plea agreement Friday, Garcia Solis admitted that he managed the supply chain for the criminal organization and collected dealers' payments to return to his supply source in Mexico.
Serafin Calderon, 24, pleaded guilty Thursday to being a delivery driver for Garcia Solis, during which time he transported heroin from southern California to northeastern Oklahoma and assisted in the collection of proceeds.
Gorniak, 29, admitted Wednesday that he bought heroin from two other defendants named in the case and redistributed it to third parties, using those customers' payments to buy more heroin.
"The criminal organization smuggled heroin into the United States and transported the drug to storage locations in Tulsa where they prepared it for distribution throughout the United States," the U.S. Attorney's Office's press release states.
"After preparing the heroin, the co-conspirators would repackage it for distribution to mid-level distributors, who would then redistribute it to street-level dealers until it eventually found its way into the hands of customers," the release says.
“Cartels and their conspirators are responsible for flooding our communities with deadly drugs," U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said in the release. "They profit hand over fist while families are torn apart by addiction and loss.”
Shores went on to say the prosecution "highlights the diligent investigative work and cooperation between federal, state, and local partners in identifying, tracking, and dismantling this drug trafficking organization."
The Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations Division led the investigation in partnership with the U.S. Department of Treasury, Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Division, the Oklahoma State Attorney General’s Office and the Tulsa Police Department, according to the release.
"We remain committed to protecting Oklahoma’s neighborhoods and communities,” Shores said.
