Three men were charged with first-degree murder Wednesday in connection with a homicide that occurred last September west of downtown Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

Devin Aaron Scrivner, Tad Glen Kleiner and Michael Brummet Jr. are accused in the death of Steve Wilkins, 55, whose remains were found last week in a burned shed in the 400 block of South 54th West Avenue, according to a Police Department social media post.

Scrivner was arrested Monday and confessed to taking part in the homicide along with Kleiner and Brummett and said the shed was burned to hide any evidence, police reported.

Kleiner was arrested on Wednesday, and Brummett was already in prison, the post reads. Department of Corrections records show that he is serving time for possession of a firearm as a felon and has a lengthy list of other convictions.

The other two defendants also have previous convictions, according to online court records.

Police said they don't anticipate any more arrests in the investigation.