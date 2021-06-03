Three injured in crash caused by car fleeing gunfire in north Tulsa

A car that had been shot at at a north Tulsa intersection crashed into traffic while trying to get away from the shooter Thursday afternoon.

Police said a gold sedan that was eastbound on Apache Street was stopped at the Peoria Avenue stop light when a white Dodge Durango pulled up to it and someone inside started shooting at the car around 4:40 p.m. The car's driver then accelerated into intersection on a red light, hitting a Jeep that was southbound on Peoria.

The gold vehicle's driver then got out and ran away, and the Dodge SUV drove off.

Two children and an adult who were in the Jeep were all injured in the crash and were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Sgt. Charlie Hardaway said.

Police have not yet found the driver of the gold car but don't think he was hit by gunfire. The Tulsa Police Department's K9 Unit and patrol officers are looking for that person.

The police helicopter and patrol officers are also looking for the Durango.

The intersection was closed while the crash was investigated and cleared. It was reopened around 6:45 p.m.