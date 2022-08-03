Three face federal murder charges in unrelated killings after grand jury issues indictments

The sister-in-law of a woman whose last words included “your sister shot me” has been indicted in Tulsa federal court on a first-degree murder charge.

Alexis Danielle Flanner, 23, faces first-degree murder and related charges in connection with the fatal shooting of her brother's wife, Estrella Mendoza, 36, July 7 at a QuikTrip store.

Flanner allegedly told investigators after the shooting that she shot Mendoza because she had taken her marijuana grinder earlier in the day and refused to give it back.

Flanner, Mendoza and Flanner’s brother, Aljuan Flanner, had all arrived at a QuikTrip store at 10738 E. 61st St. about 10:27 p.m. July 7 after drinking together at a Broken Arrow residence, Aljuan Flanner told investigators, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Security camera footage shows Alexis Flanner and Mendoza entering and exiting the store together twice within minutes before the pair walked to the driver’s side of their vehicle, according to the affidavit.

While most of the activity was off camera, Mendoza could be seen walking to the rear driver’s side of the vehicle before collapsing, the affidavit states.

Aljuan Flanner claimed he was awakened by the gunshot after falling asleep in the back of the GMC Yukon. Aljuan Flanner said he jumped up to render aid when Mendoza said to him “your sister shot me” before going unconscious, according to the affidavit. Alexis Flanner then drove away in Mendoza’s GMC Yukon, the affidavit states.

Police arrested Alexis Flanner the same evening at her home in the 4800 block of South Braden Avenue.

After being read her rights, Flanner told investigators that she became angry and shot Mendoza because Mendoza refused to give back the marijuana grinder, making her “want to hurt the victim.”

In addition to the first-degree murder count in Indian Country, Flanner also faces one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country; one count of carrying, using, brandishing and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence; and one count of carrying, using and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime a violence.

The charge was brought in federal court because Flanner is a member of the Muscogee Creek Nation and the murder occurred within the tribe’s reservation boundaries.

A federal grand jury also issued second-degree murder indictments against two others in an unrelated Tulsa fatal shooting.

Justin Wade Malone, 38, and Devon Marie Larocca, 36, both face second-degree murder charges in connection with the July 8 slaying of Cristian Amaya Valesquez.

The 38-year-old was found dead at a home in the 100 block of South 108th East Avenue. He had been shot in the head.

Malone, also known as Wade Gram, and Larocca, also known by the last name Rosen, also face one count each of aiding and abetting one another while knowingly using and discharging a firearm during and in relation to the crime of second-degree murder.