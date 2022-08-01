Three apprehended following pursuit, search west of Sand Springs

Three people were apprehended following an hours-long search that ensued after they eluded Sand Springs police officers and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers in a pursuit over a stolen vehicle and a larceny from a Tractor Supply store, Sand Springs Police Capt. Jody Fogleman said.

Sand Springs officers notified the Oklahoma Highway Patrol about 10:20 a.m. Monday that officers were in pursuit of a Chevrolet Tahoe that was heading west out of that city on U.S. 412 and had entered Pawnee County, OHP Trooper Eric Foster said.

The chase began after a petty larceny was reported at the Tractor Supply store just northeast of 41st Street and Oklahoma 97 in the Prattville area of Sand Springs. By checking the Tahoe’s license tag, officers determined that it had been reported stolen in Stephens County.

The SUV fled north to U.S. 412 and at some point went west in the highway’s eastbound lanes, the OSBI reported.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol took the lead in the pursuit, and a trooper used a tactical vehicle intervention — an attempt to disable the vehicle while it was moving — that failed to end the pursuit, Foster said.

The TVI did, however, cause the Tahoe to spin out and crash into the OHP vehicle, Foster said, and it became clear that other occupants were in the vehicle.

The fleeing driver then rammed a Sand Springs police car. A Sand Springs police officer or officers then fired shots and hit the Tahoe, according to an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation news release.

The driver of the stolen vehicle then continued west on U.S. 412 a short distance before turning onto an access road and into a wooded area about 2 miles from the crash site, where Foster said the occupants abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

No law enforcement officers were injured, Foster said.

Officers from the Sand Springs and Mannford police departments and deputies from the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office then searched for the three in the heat on uneven terrain around Keystone Lake.

The three people — a man and two women — were found by an off-duty Pawnee County reserve deputy about 5:30 p.m. near Keystone Lake on Peninsula Road near U.S. 412, according to the OSBI.

Fogleman said the man and one of the women were taken into Sand Springs police custody.

The other woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of dehydration and exposure.

The man will be facing complaints from Sand Springs police of larceny from the Tractor Supply store, eluding and possession of a stolen vehicle, Fogleman said, adding that the OHP or the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation could pursue more charges.

The women, whom Fogleman said were not suspects in the Tractor Supply larceny, could face joyriding complaints for being in the stolen vehicle, but Fogleman said more investigation will have to be done before that can be determined.

The OSBI said its agents were requested once the car chase ended to investigate the officer-involved shooting and chase.

Ashley Jones contributed to this story.

<&rule>