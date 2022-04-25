‘This one is about Zark’: Jury recommends life, maximum fine for non-capital counts in police shooting trial

Jurors recommended on Monday that David Ware serve sentences amounting to life in prison and pay $30,500 in fines for the non-capital counts they found him guilty of Friday in the 2020 shootings of two Tulsa police officers.

Ware was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson, shooting with intent to kill in the critical wounding of Officer Aurash Zarkeshan, obstruction of the officers, possession of a drug with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction. Only the first carries a death-penalty possibility, which jurors will decide later this week.

Sentencing proceedings for the non-capital counts moved along quickly after lunch — defense motion filings had caused a delay for most of the morning — but attorneys for both prosecution and defense urged jurors to take their time during deliberations.

Ware’s previous felony convictions increased the sentencing ranges jurors could consider in recommending punishment for his non-capital counts. He was convicted of placing bodily fluids on a government employee in 2006 and second-degree burglary in 2009.

For consideration of the enhanced sentence ranges, the state had only to prove the fact of the former convictions and that Ware was in fact the same defendant who was previously convicted.

As Gray reminded jurors, Ware testified to both of the previous convictions during cross-examination on Thursday.

Separating the sentencing proceedings from those upcoming for the murder conviction, Gray encouraged the jurors to focus their thoughts on Ware’s second victim.

“I’d suggest to you that this one is about Zark,” Gray said, referring to Zarkeshan by his nickname.

To remind the jurors of the severity of Ware’s crime of shooting with intent to kill, Gray recommended that they review the hospital pictures of Zarkeshan’s wounds; the bullet holes in his body and staples in his head. The maximum range for the count ran from 20 years to life in prison, along with a fine not exceeding $10,000.

But Gray especially emphasized Ware’s crime of possessing a firearm as a felon.

“It all starts with the gun,” Gray said, arguing that the fatal encounter wouldn’t have occurred if Ware hadn’t made the choice to acquire a gun. The maximum range for the count ran from two years to life in prison and a fine not exceeding $10,000.

In support of a harsher sentence on the drug possession count, the maximum sentencing range for which ran from four years to life in prison with a fine not exceeding $10,000, Gray argued that Ware’s co-defendant, Matthew Hall, wouldn’t have been tossed into the mix, distracting the officers, if not for the drugs.

Ware earlier testified that he was anxious to get home during the stop because his friend, Hall, was waiting at his home to “hang out,” which Gray eventually clarified to mean sharing drugs.

Lead defense attorney Kevin Adams argued that Hall, Ware’s eventual getaway driver, wasn’t present at the traffic stop because of the drugs but for Ware, who had answered Hall’s phone call and pleaded with him to come video his encounter with police.

Adams also asked jurors to call to mind where Ware’s mind might have been; reminding them of screenshots from the video in which Ware can be seen cowering prior to the shooting, with his hands raised or a look of fear in his eyes.

“Do the right thing,” Adams said in closing.

After just under two hours of deliberations, the jury recommended the following punishments for each non-capital count: shooting with intent to kill — life in prison and $10,000 fine; possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony — 30 years and $10,000 fine; drug possession with intent to distribute — 25 years and $10,000 fine; and obstruction — 1 year and $500 fine.

Shooting with intent to kill is an 85% crime, meaning Ware would have to spend at least 38 years and three months of his life sentence in prison before becoming eligible for parole.

District Judge Bill LaFortune, who will determine whether the sentences run consecutively or concurrently, will schedule a formal sentencing hearing to finalize the matter.

The sentencing proceedings for Ware’s capital count began immediately after the jury read the non-capital sentencing recommendations.

Second counsel out: The proceedings, originally scheduled to begin Monday morning, were delayed after defense co-counsel Robert Gifford filed several sealed motions.

Gifford — who assisted Adams in the capital case since October, when he replaced Adam’s former co-counsel — withdrew from the case after he and Adams had a private hearing with LaFortune.

Adams asked that the other motions Gifford filed, including a motion for continuance of the proceedings and a mistrial, be struck.

Adams' private investigator then filled Gifford's spot at Ware's counsel table.

