Third person charged in Miami Nights restaurant homicide

Valdes died after he tried to break up a fight outside Miami Nights, 6510 E. 21st St., and was assaulted himself about 3 a.m. Oct. 24.

Multiple witnesses told police officers that once the restaurant closed, there were a few people who were refusing to leave the parking lot and were fighting, according to an affidavit.

Valdes broke up the fight and attempted to make them leave, police said.

The combatants "redirected their aggression to the owner" and began to assault him, police said. He fell to the ground, and the suspects began to kick him.

Valdes then went into cardiac arrest, police said in the affidavit. He died at a hospital.

Security guards were attempting to assist when a vehicle accelerated toward one of them. The security guard jumped onto the hood, avoiding injury, and the vehicle fled.

Ibarra-Garcia was identified as one of the men who assaulted Valdes and Ledesma-Hernandez as the the driver of the vehicle.

Davis is being held in Tulsa County jail in lieu of $250,000 bond, and Ibarra-Garcia and Ledesma-Hernandez are being held without bond, according to jail records.