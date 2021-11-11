Third person charged in Miami Nights restaurant homicide

A third person has been arrested and charged in the death of an east Tulsa restaurant owner, according to court records.
Tiyon Marquel Davis of Tulsa was arrested Wednesday evening and is charged with first-degree manslaughter in the Oct. 24 homicide of Miami Nights Restaurant and Lounge owner Francisco "Frank" Valdes, according to court and jail records.
The other two men charged in connection with the homicide, Ramon DeJesus Garcia-Ibarra and Jose Ledesma-Hernandez, both 23 and of Muskogee, were arrested the day after the homicide and pleaded not guilty Nov. 1.
Garcia-Ibarra is charged with first-degree manslaughter, and Ledesma-Hernandez is charged with assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, according to court records.
Valdes died after he tried to break up a fight outside Miami Nights, 6510 E. 21st St., and was assaulted himself about 3 a.m. Oct. 24.
Multiple witnesses told police officers that once the restaurant closed, there were a few people who were refusing to leave the parking lot and were fighting, according to an affidavit.
Valdes broke up the fight and attempted to make them leave, police said.
The combatants "redirected their aggression to the owner" and began to assault him, police said. He fell to the ground, and the suspects began to kick him.
Valdes then went into cardiac arrest, police said in the affidavit. He died at a hospital.
Security guards were attempting to assist when a vehicle accelerated toward one of them. The security guard jumped onto the hood, avoiding injury, and the vehicle fled.
Ibarra-Garcia was identified as one of the men who assaulted Valdes and Ledesma-Hernandez as the the driver of the vehicle.
Davis is being held in Tulsa County jail in lieu of $250,000 bond, and Ibarra-Garcia and Ledesma-Hernandez are being held without bond, according to jail records.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Valdes’ family.