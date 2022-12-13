Third arrest made in fatal gun battle outside Tulsa hookah lounge in May

A man accused in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old has been arrested in Tulsa after eluding authorities since a gun battle outside a hookah lounge in May.

Tulsa police officers on Monday responded to a tip regarding the location of Darius McGee, 26, at an apartment near 61st and Peoria. McGee refused commands to exit, according to an arrest report, prompting officers to deploy pepper balls into the apartment. McGee reportedly surrendered after officers made contact with him on the phone.

McGee and two other men are charged with felony first-degree murder in the slaying of Corlin Jones. Dominique Jordan, 25, has been in custody since October, after Deontre Reed, 25, was arrested in August.

Jones, 17, was shot in the face while exchanging gunfire with the three after 2 a.m. May 15 in the parking lot of a hookah lounge on Lewis Avenue near Admiral Boulevard. According to Tulsa police, more than 140 shell casings were found, indicating "a large gun battle" that traveled west down First Street.

Prosecutors said Jones and the three were associated with rival gangs, and surveillance video from the scene reportedly shows Jones and a couple of his associates “having words” with Jordan’s group from across the parking lot just before the shots rang out. Jones died at a hospital of the wounds sustained in the shooting.

Jordan, Reed and McGee also face a count each of possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony.

McGee was booked into Tulsa County jail on Tuesday, with bond set at $500,000. Jordan remains held at Tulsa County jail in lieu of a $1 million bond. Reed remains held on bonds totaling $550,000.

"Detectives believe that everyone involved in the shootout and homicide has been identified and arrested," Tulsa police said after McGee was taken into custody.

The next hearing in the case, Tulsa's 31st homicide of 2022, is set for Dec. 20.

