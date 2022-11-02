Third arrest made in fatal Broken Arrow Expressway shooting; investigation ongoing, police say

Tulsa police announced a third arrest Wednesday in a fatal summer shooting on the Broken Arrow Expressway.

Tayveon Harring, 22, was arrested during a traffic stop in west Tulsa after detectives gleaned enough evidence from searches to make him a suspect in Terek Chairs' July 31 shooting death, Homicide Unit Lt. Brandon Watkins said.

Tulsa County prosecutors will decide whether to charge Harring in the criminal case, which would make him a co-defendant alongside Izayaih Shanks and Brandon Jefferson, who were arrested and charged earlier.

Prosecutors allege that Jefferson, driving a vehicle with multiple friends inside, had followed Chairs, 17, from a party in north Tulsa and that his passengers opened fire on the vehicle Chairs was driving about 1:10 a.m. on the Broken Arrow Expressway near Memorial Drive.

Chairs died at the scene, and one of his two juvenile passengers survived multiple gunshot wounds, police wrote in a report.

What led to the gunfire remains unclear, but Chairs' mother attributed the attack to "pettiness."

Harring is held without bond in the Tulsa County jail on complaints of first-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill and use of a vehicle to discharge a weapon.

Chairs was the fifth teen shot and killed in Tulsa out of the 65 homicides across the city this year, and there have since been four more teenagers killed, according to Tulsa World records.

Detectives are still investigating to determine whether anyone else was involved, the Police Department said in a news release.

