A third 15-year-old has been arrested in connection with the homicide of a boy who was found fatally shot in a Broken Arrow neighborhood last month, Broken Arrow police said.

Tremaine Toliver was arrested in Oklahoma City on Monday and taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service's Western Oklahoma Violent Crime Task Force, a news release states.

Toliver and two other teens are accused in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy who was found in the 1400 block of West Trenton Street, a residential area northeast of 51st Street and 145th East Avenue, early Jan. 24, police said.

Investigators think the incident was caused by a gang dispute and that the victim was accused of being a “rat,” or informant, and had attempted to prove his innocence “using paperwork" before being killed, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Ja'Cori Whitmore and Ky'Leigh Shaw have also been arrested and are charged as adults with first-degree murder in connection with the homicide, according to online court documents. Both remain in custody.

Toliver is expected to face the same charges, the release adds.