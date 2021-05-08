These YouTubers recorded a confrontation with OKC police. Now they are accused of falsely reporting a crime

For years, YouTuber Floyd Wallace Jr. of Omaha, Nebraska, has been traveling across the Midwest recording run-ins with police.

He and others like him describe themselves as First Amendment auditors or activists.

"Remember, I am fighting for your freedoms," Wallace says in one video.

Now, he and two other YouTubers face a misdemeanor charge accusing them of falsely reporting a crime to instigate a confrontation with Oklahoma City police April 29.

The 911 caller reported a guy was hiding in the bushes "Ninja-style" outside the Carver Correctional Center, according to a recording released by police.

"I don't know what he's doing. He might be trying to plant some dope on the facility," the caller said.

Charged were Wallace, 25, Timothy Harper, 53, of McLoud, and Patrick Roth, 23, of Conroe, Texas.

They face one misdemeanor count of falsely reporting a crime and one misdemeanor count of conspiracy.