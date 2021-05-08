 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
These YouTubers recorded a confrontation with OKC police. Now they are accused of falsely reporting a crime
0 comments

These YouTubers recorded a confrontation with OKC police. Now they are accused of falsely reporting a crime

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

For years, YouTuber Floyd Wallace Jr. of Omaha, Nebraska, has been traveling across the Midwest recording run-ins with police.

He and others like him describe themselves as First Amendment auditors or activists.

"Remember, I am fighting for your freedoms," Wallace says in one video.

Now, he and two other YouTubers face a misdemeanor charge accusing them of falsely reporting a crime to instigate a confrontation with Oklahoma City police April 29.

The 911 caller reported a guy was hiding in the bushes "Ninja-style" outside the Carver Correctional Center, according to a recording released by police.

"I don't know what he's doing. He might be trying to plant some dope on the facility," the caller said.

Charged were Wallace, 25, Timothy Harper, 53, of McLoud, and Patrick Roth, 23, of Conroe, Texas.

They face one misdemeanor count of falsely reporting a crime and one misdemeanor count of conspiracy.

Read the rest of the story at The Oklahoman. Some stories may require a subscription 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Economy rebuild is 'a marathon', not sprint

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News