Texas fugitive arrested in Tulsa for alleged kidnapping

  • Updated
Justin Cordes

Cordes

A man wanted in Texas was arrested in Tulsa late Friday afternoon.

Tulsa police made a traffic stop near 3200 S. 79th EA after seeing "suspicious activity" and traffic violations.

The driver, later identified as Justin Cordes, presented the officer with a Texas driver's license that police say didn't match appearance. Police say that a passenger was signaling to the officer that she was in distress. Officers then detained Cordes and began an investigation.

Tulsa police then identified Cordes and discovered he was wanted for armed robbery in Grayson County, Texas.

Police say the passenger told them she was kidnapped in Texas and driven to Oklahoma against her will. She says Cordes kidnapped her because he did not want her to testify against him in Texas. She also stated that Cordes was not allowing her to seek medical treatment for a broken foot. 

Cordes was arrested on his Texas warrant and faces charges in Oklahoma for kidnapping, false personation to avoid arrest, threaten a violent act, and committing a gang offense. 

