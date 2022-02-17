Texas doctor admits to accepting illegal kickback payments from former compounding pharmacy

A Texas doctor will receive probation under a plea agreement with prosecutors investigating an illegal kickback scheme involving a former Skiatook compounding pharmacy.
Dr. Jerry May Keepers, 68, of Kingwood, Texas, admitted Wednesday in Tulsa federal court to accepting a $25,000 payment in January 2014 from a bank controlled by the pharmacy.
Specifically, Keepers pleaded guilty to one count of soliciting and receiving a health care kickback, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Tulsa.
“The purpose of the $25,000 payment was to induce my referral of prescriptions for compounding medications to OK Compounding,” Keepers wrote in his plea agreement, referring to the now-closed Skiatook pharmacy.
The plea agreement, subject to judicial approval, calls for Keepers to serve three years of supervised probation and pay $1.5 million in restitution to four federal health care programs.
Keepers was named in a 25-count criminal indictment filed Dec. 7, 2018, in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma. The indictment alleged one count of conspiracy to offer and pay and solicit and receive health care kickbacks, one count of conspiring to commit health care fraud and 23 counts of soliciting and receiving health care kickbacks.
Prosecutors alleged Keepers was part of a conspiracy that called for physicians under sham business arrangements to write and submit prescriptions for expensive compounded drugs to OK Compounding, controlled and operated by Christopher R. Parks and Gary Robert Lee. Charges against Parks and Lee are still pending.
Keepers runs a pain clinic practice in the Houston area and established a clinic in Tulsa in November 2012, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Formal sentencing for Keepers is scheduled for May 10.
In an unrelated case, Dr. Mark Stephen Wilson has agreed to pay the United States $342,750 to resolve civil False Claims Act allegations that he accepted illegal kickback payments from a Norman pharmacy, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tulsa.
The agreement, announced Tuesday, followed allegations that Wilson received kickbacks in exchange for recommending and prescribing pain creams that were compounded and produced by the Norman pharmacy, Brookhaven Specialty Pharmacy LLC, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Wilson, an orthopedic surgeon who worked in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, was alleged to have knowingly accepted significant payments from the pharmacy from February 2014 to September 2016, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Federal investigators said while Wilson’s payments from the pharmacy were characterized as “medical director fees” based upon an hourly rate, the government alleged the fees were actually kickback payments.
The payments were tied to the federal civil False Claims Act because the prescriptions were for patients who were insured under the Federal Employees Compensation Act program, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
“This agreement resolves allegations that Wilson had an illegal financial relationship with Brookhaven Specialty Pharmacy LLC, concerning pain creams,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement. “The claims resolved by the settlement are allegations only; there has been no determination of liability.”