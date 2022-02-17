Texas doctor admits to accepting illegal kickback payments from former compounding pharmacy

Prosecutors alleged Keepers was part of a conspiracy that called for physicians under sham business arrangements to write and submit prescriptions for expensive compounded drugs to OK Compounding, controlled and operated by Christopher R. Parks and Gary Robert Lee. Charges against Parks and Lee are still pending.

Keepers runs a pain clinic practice in the Houston area and established a clinic in Tulsa in November 2012, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Formal sentencing for Keepers is scheduled for May 10.

In an unrelated case, Dr. Mark Stephen Wilson has agreed to pay the United States $342,750 to resolve civil False Claims Act allegations that he accepted illegal kickback payments from a Norman pharmacy, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tulsa.

The agreement, announced Tuesday, followed allegations that Wilson received kickbacks in exchange for recommending and prescribing pain creams that were compounded and produced by the Norman pharmacy, Brookhaven Specialty Pharmacy LLC, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.