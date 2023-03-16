Three women testified Thursday against a Tulsa attorney who is charged with rape, witness intimidation and distribution of obscene material, and still one prosecution witness remains.
The preliminary hearing for Jeffrey Krigel was the buzz of the Tulsa County Courthouse and saw the courtroom gallery filled with curious spectators and supporters, including many members of Krigel's extended family and friends who traveled from as far as Seattle.
The case has drawn attention via online threads and blogs debating conspiracy theories as to the justice system's supposed bent against Krigel, a private attorney who was operating his own Tulsa firm until his first rape allegation in June 2021.
Krigel has sued two of his alleged victims as well as the Tulsa Police Department and its case agent.
The 36-year-old's law license was suspended in January after a multicounty grand jury returned a six-count indictment against him alleging first-degree rape, forcible sodomy, second-degree rape by instrumentation, distribution of obscene material and two counts of witness intimidation.
Witnesses on Thursday detailed the abuse alleged in the indictment. One of Krigel's former employees testified that a sexual encounter she had with him began turning sour when he refused to wear a condom.
When she later told him his aggression was too much for her, he ignored her and continued, refusing to let her leave, she told Wagoner County Managing Assistant District Attorney John Bennett.
She said she fell asleep restrained in his arms, correctly hoping that he might release her in his sleep by morning, but he woke up as she was leaving and grabbed her again, raping her.
"He told me I could leave when he was finished with me," the woman testified.
During cross-examination, defense attorney Richard O'Carroll prodded for evidence of the collusion he claims took place among the victims, picking at the time gap between the woman's alleged rape and her reporting of it to an official agency and asking her about another alleged victim with whom she attended law school.
The woman testified that she didn't initially make a report because she was soon to take the bar exam and Krigel had mentioned that investigators would come to him with questions of her ethical caliber.
Another woman turned in the witness stand to directly address Krigel, who was shackled and clad in black-and-white striped jail clothes, when Bennett asked her how it made her feel when Krigel attached a picture of her genitalia that she had sent to her once-intimate partner to a public court pleading.
"I was mortified," she said, testifying that Krigel was representing that former partner in a protective order case. "You put my vagina in a public pleading."
A third woman, also a former partner of Krigel's, testified about how "upsetting" it was to see other pleadings that included her and her child's protected health information and recollections of childhood abuse that she had not yet disclosed to her own family. O'Carroll argued that Krigel's then-attorneys authored the pleadings as denoted by their signatures.
The woman also testified that she received several emails with phishing links sent from random addresses but including "Jeff Krigel" in the subject lines. O'Carroll argued that there was no evidence that the emails, copies of which had to be retrieved during the hearing, came from Krigel, but the woman testified that the messages ceased once Krigel was jailed a second time.
That witness endured several contentious moments in the courtroom as O'Carroll implied that she was lying and made veiled references to the penalties of perjury. Rogers County Special Judge David Smith, who is presiding over the hearing, asked O'Carroll several times to calm himself and cease badgering the witness, later noting that the lawyer's statements sounded like intimidation.
The judge denied O'Carroll's request for a bond hearing and said he would schedule a later date to hear from the fourth witness.
