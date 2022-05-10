Testimony heard against 2 Tulsa police officers facing accessory charges

Testimony against two Tulsa police officers accused of withholding pertinent information in a 2020 gang shooting investigation will continue to be heard this week after a former officer and several of her associates took the stand Tuesday.

Lt. Marcus Harper and Officer Ananias Carson, both on unpaid leave from the Tulsa Police Department and free on bond in the nearly 2-year-old case, were present with their attorneys for their preliminary hearing before Tulsa County Special Judge David Guten.

Harper and Carson each face one count of accessory to a felony after the fact on allegations that they covertly met with and assisted then-Tulsa Police Officer Latoya Dythe in concealing a gang shootout involving her boyfriend’s younger brother and her personal vehicle.

The hearing was continued to Wednesday morning after Rogers County Assistant District Attorney Isaac Shields called six witnesses to the stand. The first was Dythe.

Dythe, soon to be 28, was sentenced to five years of probation in federal court last year after pleading guilty to illegally buying a gun for her boyfriend of a couple of years, Devon Jones, in a case that stemmed from the investigation of the gang shooting.

Jones, 29, pleaded guilty in January to the same federal crimes — conspiracy to make a false statement to a firearms dealer and making a false statement to a firearms dealer — and was sentenced to time served plus three years of supervised release.

Currently pregnant with her second child with Jones and fighting through what appeared to be nausea with Sprite and saltines, Dythe testified that at the time of the Aug. 24, 2020, shooting, she was five months' pregnant with her first child with him.

The two that afternoon were at Jones' apartment near downtown when his younger brother, Johnathan Jones, asked to borrow Dythe's personal vehicle to go to Walmart, she testified.

Johnathan Jones and Edward Townsell — 18 and 19 at the time, respectively — both left armed with handguns for a seemingly insignificant trip, but Devon Jones soon received a frantic call that Dythe's 2019 Chevrolet Malibu had been shot near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue.

Catching a ride share to Dythe's south Tulsa apartment to meet the young men, Dythe said she looked in shock over the paths bullets had ripped across the roof of her car as Devon Jones berated Townsell, to whom he attributed most of the responsibility for the violence.

Townsell is the brother of Devon Jones' ex-girlfriend and a well-known gang member. Dythe testified that Devon Jones was a member of the same gang, but he denied membership during his testimony. Both Johnathan Jones and Townsell have pending felony charges related to the shooting.

TPD policy dictates that employees are not to knowingly associate with individuals known or suspected of current criminal activity, and Dythe flew into a panic about what the development could mean for her job.

She said she called Harper, her mentor, and Carson, a close friend who sometimes babysat her young son, for help, asking them to come to her apartment for an emergency. She said she didn't know at the time that anyone had shot from her vehicle, though other witnesses testified to seeing spent shell casings along the dash and floor boards, and she said she told her co-workers that her boyfriend's friend was driving the car at the time.

Carson, a patrol officer of about 14 years, lived in the same complex and acquiesced to Dythe's request while he was off duty. It's unclear whether Harper, a 25-year TPD veteran and evening Crime Scene Unit supervisor, who arrived at the complex in his work vehicle and uniform, was on duty at the time. He later told detectives he had taken off the first half of his shift, according to an affidavit.

Dythe testified that both men got into her vehicle to look at the damage, with Carson briefly in the driver's seat and Harper on his hands and knees looking around inside, before she invited them into her apartment, where Johnathan Jones and Devon Jones remained.

The witnesses testified that a heated discussion ensued in which Harper interrogated a reluctant Johnathan Jones, whom he had not previously met, about what had happened, telling him he needed to get his story straight before other police officers arrived and admonishing him to tell them the truth.

Devon Jones testified that he tried to stand up for his little brother as he considered him a victim in the shooting and discussed openly the disposal of the guns and skipping town, both topics he said Harper participated in but didn't make specific directives, saying things instead to the effect of "if that's your plan, then that's what you need to do."

Carson and Harper left after Harper directed Dythe to call a supervisor to make a report, the brothers testified, but not before Harper made a statement to the effect of "we were not here."

The brothers testified that Carson said next to nothing while watching the events unfold and displayed body language and facial expressions that led them to believe he was uncomfortable and didn't want to be there.

Dythe testified that Carson had previously told her to "be careful" in her relationship with Devon Jones, whom defense attorney Allen Smallwood said Carson knew only as a tattoo artist.

A police lieutenant who responded to the scene after Dythe's call testified that Carson, still off-duty, later walked up to and chatted with officers who were processing the car as if he had no knowledge of the situation.

Dythe also testified that Carson also called her the day after the shooting and advised her to "be careful" as the Gang Unit would be watching her.

Investigating officers didn't learn until days later of Harper's and Carson's involvement, nor did they find any cartridge casings in the vehicle. Townsell testified that he took two or three from the car before the officers arrived.

Discrepancies throughout the testimony of Dythe, the Jones brothers and Townsell ran the gamut from which Walmart the younger men were headed to at the time of the shooting to the movement of the guns after the shooting and who knew what when.

Smallwood and Harper's attorney, Danny Williams, focused on the quartet's apparent shifting testimony from their multiple previous interviews with law enforcement and their lack of specificity throughout the hearing, challenging them on the reasons for the discrepancies they denied or said they could no longer recall.

Judge Guten will decide upon the completion of testimony and attorney arguments whether there's probable cause to believe the crime with which the Harper and Carson are charged was committed and whether the defendants likely committed that crime, a decision that could bind them over to district court for trial.

Accessory to a felony is defined in state law as any person who, after the commission of any felony, conceals or aids the offender with the knowledge that that person has committed a felony, intending that that person might avoid or escape from arrest, trial, conviction, or punishment.

