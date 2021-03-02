Testimony expected Wednesday in trial of man accused of being getaway driver after two Tulsa officers were shot

At the time, police claimed that Hall and Ware were in communication on the phone during the traffic stop and that Hall drove Ware away from the area.

Body camera video shows a vehicle officers said belonged to Hall at one point and revealed that Ware was yelling on the phone for Hall to help him and record the increasingly tense altercation with both officers.

Hall waived his right to have a preliminary hearing last year, but his attorney, Brian Martin, later successfully argued to have the count against Hall related to Johnson amended from accessory to murder to accessory to shooting with intent to kill.

Martin argued that to support the accessory to murder charge, there must be evidence suggesting that the person aided the assailant after the victim had died.