Testimony expected Wednesday in trial of man accused of being getaway driver after two Tulsa officers were shot

A jury will hear opening statements and testimony Wednesday in the trial of a man facing two accessory charges in connection with last summer's shootings of two Tulsa police officers, one of whom died.
Matthew Hall has been in custody since June 29, after being arrested on allegations that he helped his acquaintance, David Ware, flee after the shootings of Sgt. Craig Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan.
Hall's trial began Monday before District Judge William Musseman, who swore in a pool of 40 potential jurors that afternoon before attorneys — following voir dire, or examination — selected a panel of 12 plus an alternate by around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Ware will have a separate trial this summer and could receive the death penalty on a count of first-degree murder in Johnson's death. He is also charged with shooting Zarkeshan with the intent to kill him after an altercation that began during a traffic stop Zarkeshan initiated on Ware's vehicle in east Tulsa.
Zarkeshan was severely wounded but returned to work at the Tulsa Police Department after about a 3½-month stint at an out-of-state rehabilitation facility.
At the time, police claimed that Hall and Ware were in communication on the phone during the traffic stop and that Hall drove Ware away from the area.
Body camera video shows a vehicle officers said belonged to Hall at one point and revealed that Ware was yelling on the phone for Hall to help him and record the increasingly tense altercation with both officers.
Hall waived his right to have a preliminary hearing last year, but his attorney, Brian Martin, later successfully argued to have the count against Hall related to Johnson amended from accessory to murder to accessory to shooting with intent to kill.
Martin argued that to support the accessory to murder charge, there must be evidence suggesting that the person aided the assailant after the victim had died.
District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler told the Tulsa World previously that Hall's and Ware's interactions on June 29 were "while medical personnel were fighting to save Sgt. Johnson's life." In agreeing with Martin's request, he acknowledged that Hall was in custody at the Tulsa County jail before Johnson's death at a Tulsa hospital on June 30 and before authorities apprehended Ware.
Testimony in Hall's trial is expected to conclude by Wednesday afternoon, with closing arguments and jury deliberations on Thursday. Ware has a court appearance set for Thursday afternoon.
Musseman signed a court order last week granting media outlets and others such as local law enforcement access to a Zoom link that will carry a live stream of Hall's trial, with a stipulation that audio and video from the broadcast cannot be disseminated or preserved.
The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, which helped with the strategy, cited "limited space" availability in Musseman's courtroom due to social distancing requirements amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Access to the courtroom in person will be limited to attorneys, family members and their representatives, and court staff.