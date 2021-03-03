Testimony describes actions on night of Tulsa police officers' shootings

In the minutes before the shootings of Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan on June 29, fellow Officer Kurth Sires and his work partner were en route from the Tulsa Tech parking lot near 35th Street and Memorial Drive to an apartment complex near 21st Street and Mingo Road, where a robbery had been reported.

While the two were on the road, Sires recalled Wednesday that "Zark" — as the rookie officer is commonly known — "came on the radio kind of distressed, requesting more cars to his location" in the area of 2100 South 89th East Avenue. Though he wasn't sure what was happening, Zarkeshan's voice concerned him enough that he opted to divert from his original call to go assist him.

"When you're working with your squad mates, you get what's called a radio ear," Sires told jurors in a Tulsa County courtroom Wednesday morning. "You get what traffic sounds like normally and then when things go bad, what that traffic sounds like."

Body and dash camera footage released last fall shows that David Ware shot at officers after a traffic stop became violent once Ware resisted officers' intention to have his car towed due to an out-of-date tag. Sires and his partner arrived shortly after the shooting to find Johnson, their supervisor, and Zarkeshan, an officer Sires said he wants to mentor, on the ground.