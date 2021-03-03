Testimony describes actions on night of Tulsa police officers' shootings

In the minutes before the shootings of Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan on June 29, fellow Officer Kurth Sires and his work partner were en route from the Tulsa Tech parking lot near 35th Street and Memorial Drive to an apartment complex near 21st Street and Mingo Road, where a robbery had been reported.
While the two were on the road, Sires recalled Wednesday that "Zark" — as the rookie officer is commonly known — "came on the radio kind of distressed, requesting more cars to his location" in the area of 2100 South 89th East Avenue. Though he wasn't sure what was happening, Zarkeshan's voice concerned him enough that he opted to divert from his original call to go assist him.
"When you're working with your squad mates, you get what's called a radio ear," Sires told jurors in a Tulsa County courtroom Wednesday morning. "You get what traffic sounds like normally and then when things go bad, what that traffic sounds like."
Body and dash camera footage released last fall shows that David Ware shot at officers after a traffic stop became violent once Ware resisted officers' intention to have his car towed due to an out-of-date tag. Sires and his partner arrived shortly after the shooting to find Johnson, their supervisor, and Zarkeshan, an officer Sires said he wants to mentor, on the ground.
"First I thought: Maybe he just got into a fight and got punched," Sires told jurors of Zarkeshan's head injury. "I asked him what had happened. I asked him if he was all right. He said, 'Gucci (an expression similar to 'I'm fine'), son.'
"I asked him what was going on and he said, "Sires, got shot."
At that point, he said he inferred that Zarkeshan likely had been shot in the head, and he worked to render medical aid to him while his partner assisted Johnson. Fortunately, he said, Zarkeshan was able to relay his body-worn camera PIN so officers could see what had just taken place before he was taken to a hospital.
Zarkeshan has since returned to work after spending about 3½ months recovering from his gunshot injuries.
District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said in his opening statement that Zarkeshan initiated the traffic stop on Ware's vehicle because he sees a motorist "blows the stop sign and hangs a wide left turn."
He said Zarkeshan rightly believed such behavior, combined with an outdated tag, was suspicious to encounter at 3 a.m.
Jurors were able to view Zarkeshan's patrol car dash camera footage, including the traffic stop, a portion of which members of Johnson's family opted to leave the courtroom rather than watch.
Testimony and video revealed that Hall's Jeep Liberty appeared after Ware was heard yelling for a person named "Matt" to come help him.
The officers also briefly interacted with Hall before they were shot, with one telling him to get back inside his vehicle. They apparently did not realize Hall's connection to Ware at the time.
"As those two men lay mortally wounded and critically injured, you're going to see this guy's car pull away as other people come to the aid of Tulsa police officers," Kunzweiler said of the footage, gesturing in Hall's direction.
Lt. Brandon Watkins said authorities were able to link Hall to Ware because Hall's information appeared in the Cashapp mobile phone application, which led to his arrest in Broken Arrow later June 29. Ware had been arrested earlier that day.
Johnson died June 30 of what Medical Examiner Joshua Lanter described as a homicide by four gunshot wounds, including one to his right temple.
Ware will face his own trial this summer and could face the death penalty on a first-degree murder charge.
"There's two cops shot, and it's not looking good for 'em," one detective is heard telling Hall during his first police interview on June 29. "And (Ware) went to jail, OK?"
Hall explained that he only knew that his roommate woke him up to alert him that the cops were there, but the interview ended when he said the word "attorney" after being told his cellphone had "pinged" in the area and that his vehicle is visible on video fleeing the scene.
During Hall's second interview with police, conducted in the presence of his attorney, Brian Martin, he said Ware admitted to the shooting.
Martin acknowledged that Hall "takes off" as soon as gunshots were fired but decided to take Ware with him, saying Hall was "expecting to see police officers standing over David's body." He also said it was clear that Hall was initially dishonest with detectives, but he said dishonesty from people in custody is not a new phenomenon.
Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray said Hall "made it pretty clear" on June 29 that he wanted to get in touch with Ware "to buy heroin or 'something else to make me feel good," to which Lt. Chase Calhoun agreed during his testimony. Though Hall did not obtain heroin from Ware that day, Calhoun said officers recovered a substance in Ware's car that they believed was heroin.
Martin said Hall drove Ware to his residence after the shootings but realized he needed to get him "out of my house" as soon as possible.
Also in his testimony, Calhoun said Hall guided detectives after his arrest late June 29 to a "very rural area" between Coweta and Haskell, where he admitted disposing of the components of a .40-caliber semiautomatic handgun used in the shootings.
Homicide Detective Jason White said he recovered a portion of the weapon in that area early June 30. He and Calhoun told Martin it was "fair" to suggest the part wouldn't have been found as quickly without Hall's assistance and cooperation with authorities.
"This case is not about guilt or innocence," Martin told jurors of his client. "This case is about what the appropriate punishment's going to be."
Jurors will hear closing arguments Thursday. District Judge William Musseman signed a court order last week allowing reporters and other spectators, such as local law enforcement and attorneys, to watch the trial using a Zoom link, though none of the images, audio or video of the broadcast can be disseminated or preserved.