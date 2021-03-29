Testimony begins in attorney Winston Connor's preliminary hearing in racketeering, solicitation of murder case

Another employee, Elizabeth Wyers, said she got into legal trouble after she took an undercover officer's money and sent him to a room, where one of the workers solicited him for sex.

"Me and Loren (Sells) talked about it. She told me who she wanted to represent me. "I said, 'Fine,' and we went from there," said Wyers, present with her attorney, Allen Smallwood. Wyers said she learned that the lawyer was Connor, who managed to get the case dropped. She said she noticed legal fees were later deducted from her pay.

Sells, Johnson and Wyers are charged in separate cases from Connor in connection with their work — and in Sells's case, management — at the massage businesses.

Though Johnson said she did not pay Connor directly for legal services, she said she did interact with him after receiving an IRS subpoena. Asked about Connor, Johnson said she would periodically see charges officially classified as "miscellaneous" that were payments to him, which would appear at roughly the same time "certain girls were in trouble."