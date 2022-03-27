Teen's case goes dark in federal court system after crash that killed two in east Tulsa

Over a year after a 14-year-old boy with a troubled juvenile delinquent past was arrested in connection with a double-fatality vehicle crash in east Tulsa, his fate in the justice system is known to few.

While Elias Gabriel Gonzales’ name and charges became public the moment they were filed in state court, such matters are closed to the public in the federal court system, where his juvenile delinquency proceeding is believed to have landed.

As such, due to the case combining the McGirt U.S. Supreme Court ruling with federal juvenile justice laws, no public information exists for how Gonzales’ case, if it was ever filed, was resolved.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers arrested Gonzales at the scene of a Feb. 25, 2021, deadly vehicular crash following a pursuit by law enforcement that began in Coweta and ended in the 10900 block of East 21st Street.

Lanise Dade, 31, and her daughter, Camyea, died as a result of the collision. Another juvenile male occupant in her vehicle survived after being hospitalized.

On March 4, 2021, prosecutors charged Gonzales as an adult in Tulsa County District Court with kidnapping, armed robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a firearm by an adjudicated juvenile and two counts of murder.

Gonzales’ state charges were public because Oklahoma law considers juveniles age 13 to 14 charged with first-degree murder to be treated as adults for initial prosecution purposes.

A judge later can decide whether such defendants should be treated as youthful offenders or moved to juvenile court.

But the Tulsa County case was dismissed before it went to trial or was otherwise resolved.

The case was closed Aug. 24 after it was determined the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to prosecute Gonzales, records show.

Gonzales’ apparent affiliation with a federally recognized South Dakota tribe meant the state did not have jurisdiction to prosecute him as a result of the July 2020 McGirt ruling.

The landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision reaffirmed the continued existence of the Muscogee Nation reservation and the state’s lack of jurisdiction to prosecute cases when it involves a member of a tribe within “Indian Country.”

The reservations of the Muscogee, Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Seminole and Quapaw nations, together covering nearly the entire eastern half of the state, are now off limits to state prosecutors when either the victim or suspect are American Indian, as a result of the McGirt ruling.

After state charges were dropped, Gonzales’ case entered a public information black hole.

While state charges involving juveniles and even their past encounters with juvenile court authorities can be public in some instances, no such provision is allowed in federal court.

On Aug. 31 the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tulsa acknowledged, in response to a Tulsa World query, that prosecutors had received the case from state prosecutors and were reviewing it for possible charges.

Although unusual, the admission was understandable given the public nature of the deaths.

But that’s where the public information trail ends for Gonzales in federal court. Federal privacy laws prohibit the divulging of court information involving juveniles in most cases. So it’s publicly unknown if Gonzales ever faced charges in federal court.

Messages left with the federal public defender’s office for an update regarding the case were not returned. Gonzales was represented by a public defender when he faced state charges.

Still, federal charges against juveniles are rare.

Nationwide, federal prosecutors filed a collective 61 delinquency proceedings against juveniles in fiscal 2019, the most recent year for such figures kept by the federal Bureau of Justice Statistics.

In the Northern District of Oklahoma, which includes Tulsa, federal prosecutors hadn’t launched a delinquency proceeding against a juvenile in at least 10 years prior to the McGirt ruling.

But by the end of 2021, federal prosecutors in Tulsa had received about 19 cases involving juveniles for delinquency consideration with charges filed in all but about six cases, the World has learned.

Information about those federal cases, from whether charges were filed to whether the juvenile was adjudicated a delinquent, are not subject to public disclosure.

One thing is certain: federal prosecutors have not referred any juvenile cases to the tribe since the McGirt ruling, according to a spokesperson for the tribe. The double fatality collision occurred within the Muscogee Nation reservation boundaries.

Tribes may only prosecute American Indians, except in instances of domestic violence, dating violence and violations of civil protection orders.

Prior to his most recent arrest, Gonzales amassed a lengthy juvenile delinquency history in a relatively short time period.

State prosecutors filed 13 delinquency proceedings against Gonzales, beginning when he was 11, according to state juvenile court records obtained following a formal Tulsa World request.

Under Oklahoma law, juvenile criminal records are subject to public disclosure after the juvenile is charged as an adult with murder or another major crime.

In 2017, prosecutors initiated two juvenile delinquency filings against Gonzales, one for petty larceny from a retailer and the other “interfering with a motor vehicle.”

Prosecutors filed three separate delinquency cases against Gonzales in 2018, alleging robbery, pointing a deadly weapon, threatening a violent act and possession of a stolen vehicle.

In 2019, prosecutors filed four separate cases against Gonzales. Those charges included attempted auto larceny, larceny from a person, possession of a stolen auto and joyriding.

Prosecutors filed three more cases against Gonzales in 2020 for charges ranging from possession of a stolen auto to robbery with a firearm to possession of a stolen vehicle.

Nearly one month after the double-fatality accident in February 2021, prosecutors filed one more charge against Gonzales for a third-degree burglary that occurred three days before the fatal collision, records show.

