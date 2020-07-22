A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized Wednesday after an exchange of gunfire outside an east Tulsa McDonald’s, police said.
The victim told police he saw a green dot on the wall, indicating the use of a laser scope, as he was walking inside with two other boys about 8:40 p.m. He said he turned and saw the beam coming from a car in the parking lot at 1829 S. Garnett Road.
He pulled out a handgun, and the two parties exchanged at least at least eight rounds between them, shell casings found at the scene indicated, Lt. Mark Watson said. Watson said the other firearm used likely was an assault-style rifle.
The teenager was shot at least once, but he is expected to survive, police said.
Rounds that flew past the boys shattered at least one glass door and possibly some windows of the building, but no one inside was injured.
"It just scared them a little," Officer Billy Burson said of the building's occupants. "It's very fortunate that there weren't a lot of people inside."
The car fled after the shooting, and police were unable to get a specific description of it or its passengers, Watson said.
Watson said it's likely that the two parties recognized each other and had had past encounters. The two boys who remained at the scene remained largely uncooperative, police said, even though officers gave them some food.
And although the victim told police he tossed his handgun somewhere at the scene, it was not recovered, Watson said. Officers searched the indicated area and used a helicopter and a Tulsa Fire Department ladder truck to check nearby rooftops.
