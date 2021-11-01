Teenager turns self in after weekend shooting near 21st Street and U.S. 169, police say

A teenager surrendered to police Sunday in connection with a weekend fatal shooting in east Tulsa, police said Monday in a news release.

Officers responded about 2 a.m. Saturday to 25 E. 21st Place, where they found a person who had been shot and had been brought there from 10100 E. 21st St.

The victim, whose name had not been released as of Monday night, had been in a fight at the east Tulsa location with Sebastian Venegas, 17, police said.

During the fight, Venegas pulled out a gun and shot the victim, police said.

The victim died later at a hospital, police said.

Venegas turned himself in Sunday and was arrested on a first-degree manslaughter charge. He was not in the Tulsa County jail Monday night, jail records show.