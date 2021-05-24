Teenager reportedly in critical condition after being shot in northeast Tulsa mobile home park

A teenage boy is in critical condition after being shot in a northeast Tulsa mobile home park Monday, police said.
About 5:15 p.m., police responded to a shooting call at the mobile home park at 800 North Mingo Road, where they found the teenager shot in the chest, Tulsa police said in a Facebook post.
Emergency personnel began first aid treatment on the victim, and he was transported to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition.
Police said the crime scene is "spread out," and they are still looking for the shooter.
Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call 918-596-9222.