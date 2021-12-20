Teenager pleads guilty to Oct. 30 homicide

A teenager charged as a youthful offender in an Oct. 30 homicide near 21st Street and U.S. 169 has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and possession of a firearm after juvenile adjudication

Sebastian Venegas, 18, is sentenced to two concurrent 20-year counts after being convicted of shooting and killing Anthony Gael Garcia during a fight outside an east Tulsa strip mall, according to court records.

Venegas said in a police interview after he turned himself in that he and a friend were arguing with a group of men at the strip mall at 9900 E 21st St. Venegas' friend was reportedly accused of wanting to kill the brother of one of the men, and Venegas was "backing" his friend up, according to an affidavit.

Venegas reportedly said both he and his friend had guns and that he went to the parking lot to fight the men.

Venegas admitted to fighting Garcia, the affidavit says. He said Garcia stabbed him, so he shot Garcia “because he was in fear of his life,” according to the affidavit.

“Venegas stated after he got up off the ground, he shot (Garcia) again and stated he could have just walked away,” the affidavit states.