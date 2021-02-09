 Skip to main content
Teenager hospitalized after being shot in north Tulsa

A 16-year-old boy was hospitalized Tuesday night after being shot during a Lyft ride, Tulsa police reported. 

The boy was picked up by the ride-sharing service after 8 p.m. near 46th Street North and Lewis Avenue, and soon afterward, another vehicle was trailing the car, Lt. Kelvin Williams said. 

An occupant of that vehicle shot at the Lyft car near Delaware Avenue and 45th Street North, striking the boy once in his shoulder before fleeing. His injury was not life-threatening, Williams said. 

The Lyft driver called 911 about 8:15 p.m. and drove to a nearby food market, where they met emergency medical responders. 

Police have not yet released suspect information. 

