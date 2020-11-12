Teenager charged with first-degree murder in shooting, robbery in east Tulsa

A Tulsa 16-year-old faces a first-degree murder charge on allegations that he shot a man while trying to steal money from him last week.

The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office filed the charge Thursday against Zachariah James Stevenson in the death of 28-year-old Jeremiah Goleman in the area of Third Street and Mingo Road on Nov. 5.

Police reported that Goleman was found shot in his upper torso after a car crashed into a building. Detectives released surveillance images of a person, alleged to be Stevenson, fleeing after getting out of the same vehicle.

Police arrested Stevenson at his home Nov. 6 and said they found evidence linking him to the shooting. Court records indicate that Stevenson also faces a robbery charge based on allegations that he attempted to take money from Goleman at gunpoint.

Stevenson is charged as an adult and faces a sentence of life in prison if convicted.