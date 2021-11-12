Teenager charged as youthful offender in Oct. 30 homicide

A teenager who turned himself in to police in connection with a fatal shooting is now charged with first-degree manslaughter, according to court records.
Sebastian Venegas, 17, is charged as a youthful offender with first-degree heat-of-passion manslaughter and possession of a firearm after juvenile adjudication in the Oct. 30 shooting death of Anthony Gael Garcia.
The shooting occurred after Venegas and Garcia had fought each other in the parking lot of an east Tulsa strip mall, according to an affidavit.
About 2 a.m. Oct. 30, officers were called to 25 E. 21st St., where Garcia had been taken after he was shot at a strip mall at 9900 E 21st St.
Two men with Garcia told officers they were called by Garcia to the strip mall because "a fight was about to occur" and Garcia wanted them to pick him up, the affidavit says. When they got there, they found Garcia with a gunshot wound in the parking lot by himself, according to the affidavit.
They attempted to drive Garcia to a hospital but got lost and called for an ambulance.
Venegas was then taken to a hospital, where he died.
Video evidence from the scene reportedly showed Garcia fighting with a man or youth later identified as Venegas. That person is seen before the fight holding a black handgun and punching his fist in his palm, "indicating he wanted to fight someone in the parking lot," according to the affidavit.
Witnesses there was a birthday party at the strip mall that night, and video evidence showed about 20 people at the party. The video shows Venegas arguing with a group of men, the affidavit states.
Venegas was then interviewed, and he said a friend of his was arguing with the men because his friend was accused of wanting to kill the brother of one of the men, and Venegas said he was "backing" his friend up, according to the affidavit.
Venegas reportedly said both he and his friend had guns and that he went to the parking lot to fight the men.
Venegas admitted to fighting Garcia, the affidavit says. He said Garcia stabbed him, so he shot Garcia "because he was in fear of his life," according to the affidavit.
"Venegas stated after he got up off the ground, he shot (Garcia) again and stated he could have just walked away," the affidavit states.
He said his friend got rid of the gun used to shoot Garcia, according to the document.
According to court records, Venegas pleaded not guilty Nov. 5 and was remanded into custody.
He has a hearing scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Dec. 9.