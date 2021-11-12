Teenager charged as youthful offender in Oct. 30 homicide

Video evidence from the scene reportedly showed Garcia fighting with a man or youth later identified as Venegas. That person is seen before the fight holding a black handgun and punching his fist in his palm, "indicating he wanted to fight someone in the parking lot," according to the affidavit.

Witnesses there was a birthday party at the strip mall that night, and video evidence showed about 20 people at the party. The video shows Venegas arguing with a group of men, the affidavit states.

Venegas was then interviewed, and he said a friend of his was arguing with the men because his friend was accused of wanting to kill the brother of one of the men, and Venegas said he was "backing" his friend up, according to the affidavit.

Venegas reportedly said both he and his friend had guns and that he went to the parking lot to fight the men.

Venegas admitted to fighting Garcia, the affidavit says. He said Garcia stabbed him, so he shot Garcia "because he was in fear of his life," according to the affidavit.

"Venegas stated after he got up off the ground, he shot (Garcia) again and stated he could have just walked away," the affidavit states.

He said his friend got rid of the gun used to shoot Garcia, according to the document.