Teenager arrested in Wednesday shooting

Police on Thursday arrested a 19-year-old in connection with a shooting in east Tulsa.

An arrest report identifies Emillio Shannon as being jailed on a complaint of shooting with intent to kill as of Thursday evening. Police received a shooting call from a residence in the 1900 block of South 140th East Avenue around 12:20 p.m., where the victim identified Shannon as his assailant.

An officer initiated a traffic stop on East 11th Street that led to Shannon's arrest shortly afterward. A search warrant executed later Thursday at Shannon's residence revealed pistols and a shotgun under a shed in his backyard, according to the arrest report.

One of the weapons had the same brand, caliber and ammunition as a spent cartridge casing recovered from Shannon's vehicle, the report states.

Shannon remained jailed Thursday night on a $75,000 bond.