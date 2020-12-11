 Skip to main content
Teenage victim in Tuesday shooting dies; suspects sought

Teenage victim in Tuesday shooting dies; suspects sought

A 16-year-old boy who was shot Tuesday died from his wounds Friday afternoon. 

Jose Munoz, 16, was fatally shot outside his home in the 200 block of South Fulton Avenue about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the Tulsa Police Department. 

Munoz and another teenage male, identified at the scene as his brother, were shot Tuesday night. Another of Munoz's brothers who wasn't shot spoke to detectives after the shooting and said the shooter fled in a dark-colored sedan. 

Police are still seeking information on suspects in the case. Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers by calling 918-596-COPS, emailing crimestoppers@cityoftulsa.org or visiting tulsacrimestoppers.org.

stetson.payne@tulsaworld.com

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news, general assignment and other stories. I previously worked at the Enterprise-Journal in Mississippi. I'm from Broken Arrow and graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8466

