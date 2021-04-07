Teenage girl arrested on robbery, murder complaints following deadly rolling shootout along U.S. 412

A teenage girl who was reportedly recruited to help a man steal a recently purchased gun was arrested Wednesday on a complaint of murder in his death.

Xavier Foster, the 19-year-old man who allegedly orchestrated the attempted robbery, died Tuesday night in the gunfire-filled fallout that followed, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office reported.

Deputies responded to the eastbound lanes of U.S. 412 near Adams Road about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday to assist the Sand Springs Police Department with a crash that revealed three shooting victims, including Foster.

Throughout the investigation, detectives learned Foster knew the front seat passenger of the car, a 20-year-old man, recently purchased a gun, and he "recruited" Mariley Lopez, 17, to set up a meeting with the victim so Foster could rob him of his gun.

Lopez reportedly picked up the victim from his Sand Springs home Tuesday night as Foster hid in the backseat of the vehicle.

"When Foster attempted to rob the victim, the victim drew his weapon and both men opened fire as the car was traveling down highway 412," a Tulsa County Sheriff's Office news release stated. "The vehicle struck the cable barrier after (Lopez) was shot."