Teen found overnight in Broken Arrow street with fatal gunshot wound

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot in Broken Arrow early Tuesday.

Broken Arrow police said they received a call about 2:40 a.m. about an unresponsive male in the roadway in the 1400 block of West Trenton Street, a residential area northeast of 51st Street and 145th East Avenue.

Responding officers and emergency medical personnel rendered medical aid, but the teen was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said in a news release.

Detectives are investigating the homicide and pursuing leads, police said. The killing is Broken Arrow's first homicide of 2023.

