Teen charged in January killing of another teen, maiming of second victim

A federal grand jury has named an 18-year-old man in connection with the fatal January slaying of another 18-year-old and maiming of second teenager in north Tulsa.

Sir Michael Morgan Jr. faces first-degree murder and related charges after he was linked to the Jan 29, fatal shooting of Isaiah Jones.

Jones and a 17-year-old male had just arrived at a friend’s home in the 4900 block of North Johnston Avenue when they were met by Morgan and his 16-year-old cousin.

Morgan, who was released from a juvenile detention facility one day prior to the shooting, asked Jones and the other teen about the shooting of his friend, prompting the shootout, according to an affidavit submitted in March by law enforcement in support of a warrant to search Morgan’s phone.

During the shootout, Jones shot Morgan twice, who returned fire, killing Jones and shooting the 17-year-old in the face, causing the loss of an eye, according to the affidavit.

An individual in the home picked up Jones and placed him in his vehicle before taking him and the 17-year to a hospital where Jones was pronounced dead, according to the affidavit.

Morgan was treated at a local hospital for two gunshot wounds.

Police recovered a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol from scene that matched one Morgan said he retrieved from his mother’s home next door just prior to the shooting.

Police described Morgan as calm and coherent but “highly uncooperative” when interviewed by police at the scene and later at the hospital, according to the affidavit.

Morgan is a member of the Muscogee Nation and the crime occurred within the boundaries of the Cherokee reservation, prompting federal jurisdiction.

The grand jury charged Morgan with one count of first-degree murder in Indian Country, assault with intent to commit murder in Indian Country, assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country, assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

