Owens was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Officers found additional bullet strikes near the apartment’s living room windows that appeared to have come from the ground level. A probable cause affidavit goes on to say police then responded about 15 minutes later after a car was shot multiple times outside a home east of downtown.

Cartridge casings found at the car shooting scene matched one of the two sets of casings found at the homicide scene, detectives determined, and witnesses told police they recognized the vehicle from which the shots came as last being occupied by Brown and Green.

The driver of the vehicle, 19-year-old Sytney Sinan, was arrested Tuesday and reportedly told investigators he drove the brothers to the apartment complex after they asked him for a ride to find a certain occupant. He said he waited in the car for about 10 minutes and heard one or two gunshots before the brothers returned, saying things like “keep it hush.”