Two teen brothers charged with murder in the death of a woman shot through a second-story apartment window turned themselves in Thursday evening, Tulsa police said.
With the cooperation from their parents, Braylon Brown, 18, and Cameron Green, 15, turned themselves in after warrants were issued Wednesday on charges of felony first-degree murder and use of a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon, a Tulsa Police Department social media post states.
Tulsa police responded to the Cobblestone Apartments near 51st Street and Memorial Drive about 2:20 a.m. March 15, where they learned that 19-year-old Braylee Owens had been shot through a second-story porch window as she lay in bed with her boyfriend.
Owens was taken to a hospital where she later died.
Officers found additional bullet strikes near the apartment’s living room windows that appeared to have come from the ground level. A probable cause affidavit goes on to say police then responded about 15 minutes later after a car was shot multiple times outside a home east of downtown.
Cartridge casings found at the car shooting scene matched one of the two sets of casings found at the homicide scene, detectives determined, and witnesses told police they recognized the vehicle from which the shots came as last being occupied by Brown and Green.
The driver of the vehicle, 19-year-old Sytney Sinan, was arrested Tuesday and reportedly told investigators he drove the brothers to the apartment complex after they asked him for a ride to find a certain occupant. He said he waited in the car for about 10 minutes and heard one or two gunshots before the brothers returned, saying things like “keep it hush.”
Sinan was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints of first-degree murder and shooting a firearm from a vehicle. He is being held in lieu of $250,000 bond, but has not yet been charged, according to online records.
Brown is currently being held in the Tulsa County jail on felony complaints of first-degree murder, use of vehicle in discharge of a weapon and robbery with a firearm with bonds totaling just over $1 million, online records show.
A GoFundMe page organized for Owens had raised nearly $14,000 through 140 donations by Wednesday evening, surpassing a $10,000 goal her sister set for funeral, burial and headstone costs.