Two teen brothers have been charged with murder in the death of a woman shot through a second-story apartment window.

Warrants were issued Wednesday for Braylon Brown, 18, and Cameron Green, 15, on charges of felony first-degree murder and use of a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon. If arrested, each will be held in lieu of $1 million bond.

Tulsa police responded to the Cobblestone Apartments near 51st Street and Memorial Drive about 2:20 a.m. March 15, and learned Braylee Owens had been shot through a second-story porch window as she lay in bed with her boyfriend.

Owens, 19, died at a hospital.

Officers found additional bullet strikes near the apartment's living room windows that appeared to have come from the ground level. A probable cause affidavit goes on to say police then responded about 15 minutes later after a car was shot multiple times outside a home east of downtown.

Cartridge casings found at the car shooting scene matched one of the two sets of casings found at the homicide scene, detectives determined, and witnesses told police they recognized the vehicle from which the shots came as last being occupied by Brown and Green.

The driver of the vehicle, Sytney Sinan, was arrested Tuesday and reportedly told investigators he drove the brothers to the apartment complex after they asked him for a ride to find a certain occupant. He said he waited in the car for about 10 minutes and heard one or two gunshots before the brothers returned, saying things like "keep it hush."

The next day, Sinan said the brothers were talking about how they "earned a hat" — meaning killed someone — and Green asked him to look for his "beam" — tactical laser — because he lost it.

The morning of the homicide, detectives recovered a still-lit tactical laser from the scene, the affidavit states.

Witnesses also told police an occupant of the apartment ignored a call from Green's Instagram account about 15 minutes before the shooting, and that the Sinan had later spoken about the "wrong person" being shot at the apartment complex.

Sinan told police the brothers "had issues" with another occupant inside the apartment.

Sinan was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints of first-degree murder and shooting a firearm from a vehicle. He is held in lieu of $250,000 bond but has not yet been charged, according to online records.

Owens' death was Tulsa's eighth homicide of 2023. Since, there have been three more for a total of 11. Last year this time, the city had recorded 16 homicides.

A GoFundMe page organized for Owens had raised nearly $14,000 through 140 donations by Wednesday evening, surpassing a $10,000 goal her sister set for funeral, burial and headstone costs.

Owens died two days before her 20th birthday, her sister wrote on the page, describing Owens as "the best girl ... always willing to help out where she could even if it meant putting herself in a bind." The GoFundMe page may be accessed at bit.ly/BrayOwens.

Tulsa World Newsroom podcast | True crime in Tulsa: Why are Tulsa police so good at solving homicides?