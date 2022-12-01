Teen admits guilt in shooting, possession of stolen FBI body armor

A Tulsa teenager will serve seven years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday in federal court to possessing stolen FBI body armor and his involvement in a south Tulsa shooting.

Tory Ceonta Williams, 18, also known as Tory Williams Jr., admitted to two counts of a five-count indictment filed Sept. 7 in Tulsa federal court.

Law enforcement alleged Williams was involved Aug. 15 in a shootout with the occupants of another vehicle following a collision between the two in the 6000 block of South Newport Avenue.

Surveillance video from a nearby apartment complex depicted a male, later identified as Williams, exiting a blue or gray Ford Taurus and shooting multiple rounds at the occupants of the other vehicle.

The occupants of the other vehicle, a blue Nissan Sentra, were wounded but survived.

Police later recovered multiple items stolen from the FBI during a search of Williams’ bedroom, located in his mother’s unit at the Mohawk Manor Apartments in north Tulsa.

In his plea, Williams admitted to misdemeanor possession of the following items stolen from the FBI: one Point Blank Body Armor vest, one Point Blank Soft Body vest, two ballistic plates, four AR-15 magazines and one Glock magazine.

Williams also admitted to one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country.

Two counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm will be dismissed at sentencing, provided the judge accepts the binding plea.

Williams also agreed to forfeit three pistols, two rifles and assorted ammunition as part of the deal.

The felony charge carried a statutory maximum 10 year prison term upon conviction.

The items found in Williams’ bedroom were taken in an April burglary of an FBI agent’s vehicle while it was parked at the FBI office in Tulsa, a prosecutor told the court in August.

Williams was arrested following a short foot chase at the apartment complex. A 9mm pistol was later recovered along the route Williams fled.

The charges were brought in federal court because Williams is an American Indian and the shootings occurred within the Muscogee Nation reservation, according to court records.