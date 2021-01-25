TCSO releases physical description of unidentified body found in Chandler Park

Tulsa County authorities have released a physical description of the body found at Chandler Park on Sunday.

The body is that of a 5-foot-1, 105-pound white woman with “very short” dark hair, said Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Casey Roebuck.

Roebuck said investigators are working with surrounding agencies to see whether any reported missing persons match the description. She encouraged anyone who hasn’t been able to contact a loved one who fits the description to file a missing persons report.

The body, which dog walkers found Sunday evening, was likely at the park for several days to a week and exhibited signs of trauma, Roebuck said. The department is investigating the case as its first homicide of 2021.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677) or the sheriff’s office at 918-596-5601.