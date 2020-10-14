 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Suspects in medical marijuana dispensary burglary sought by Broken Arrow Police

Suspects in medical marijuana dispensary burglary sought by Broken Arrow Police

{{featured_button_text}}
Broken Arrow Police seek help

Broken Arrow Police provided images from surveillance footage they allege shows two suspects in an Oct. 8 burglary at a medical marijuana dispensary. Those with info are asked to contact the detective at 918-451-8200 (x8832) or cpellegrino@BrokenArrowOK.gov and refer to case number 20-6997.

 Provided

Broken Arrow police are seeking the public's help in identifying two alleged burglars of a medical marijuana dispensary. 

The smash-and-grab occurred about 2:35 a.m. Oct. 8 at Purple Moon Dispensary, 401. W. Kenosha St. Police said video surveillance footage shows the pair entering the store, shattering display cases and stealing marijuana products. 

They fled in a gray or dark-colored Nissan Altima, Officer Chris Walker said in a news release. 

Investigators released images from surveillance footage Wednesday and implied the burglary may not have been the suspects' first.

Walker said an Oct. 6 burglary reported to Tulsa Police at the Cannatopia Dispensary, 9999 S. Mingo Road, had a similar suspect description and method. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the detective in reference to case number 20-6997 at 918-451-8200 ext. 8832 or cpellegrino@brokenarrow.gov.

Video: Can convicted felons vote?

Gallery: 10 things still illegal under Oklahoma's medical marijuana laws

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News