Suspects in medical marijuana dispensary burglary sought by Broken Arrow Police

Broken Arrow police are seeking the public's help in identifying two alleged burglars of a medical marijuana dispensary.
The smash-and-grab occurred about 2:35 a.m. Oct. 8 at Purple Moon Dispensary, 401. W. Kenosha St. Police said video surveillance footage shows the pair entering the store, shattering display cases and stealing marijuana products.
They fled in a gray or dark-colored Nissan Altima, Officer Chris Walker said in a news release.
Investigators released images from surveillance footage Wednesday and implied the burglary may not have been the suspects' first.
Walker said an Oct. 6 burglary reported to Tulsa Police at the Cannatopia Dispensary, 9999 S. Mingo Road, had a similar suspect description and method.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the detective in reference to case number 20-6997 at 918-451-8200 ext. 8832 or cpellegrino@brokenarrow.gov.
