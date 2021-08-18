 Skip to main content
Suspects in home invasion robbery sought by Tulsa Police
Suspects in home invasion robbery sought by Tulsa Police

Police on Tuesday are seeking two suspects in a home invasion after two victims in a north Tulsa residence told officers they were robbed.

Officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to the 1300 block of North Sheridan Road after a caller reported hearing shots fired. The individuals inside the residence told officers two men kicked open the front door, and one suspect fired a shot; the other suspect was reportedly armed with a baseball bat.

One of the residents said the suspect was demanding money. The two men were last seen in a dark-colored vehicle; responding officers were unable to locate the suspects.

Anyone with information may call Tulsa Police at 918-596-COPS or file a tip online.

