Suspect still sought in death of Miami Nights restaurant owner; two others charged in case

Police are seeking help to identify a third suspect involved in the assault of a restaurant owner as charges have been filed against two men already arrested in connection with the man's death.

Ramon DeJesus Garcia-Ibarra, 23, of Muskogee is charged with first-degree manslaughter in the Oct. 24 death of Francisco "Frank" Valdes, who tried to stop a fight in the early morning hours between Garcia-Ibarra and an unknown person outside Valdes' Miami Nights Restaurant and Lounge.

When Valdes tried to stop the fight, the men "redirected their aggression toward Valdes," according to an affidavit, and began to assault him.

Valdes then fell to the ground, and the two men began kicking him, authorities said. He then had a heart attack.

Security guards were attempting to render aid to Valdes when the driver of a white Chevrolet Malibu drove toward one of the guards and tried to strike him, according to the affidavit.

The guard jumped on the hood of the car to avoid being hit, and the car drove away, the report says.

Officers were able to stop the car down the road, where they found Jose Ledesma-Hernandez, also 23 of Muskogee, to be the driver. Garcia-Ibarra reportedly was in the car with Ledesma-Hernandez.