Suspect sought in armed robbery of USPS carrier; reward offered

  • Updated
Suspect in armed robbery of USPS worker
USPS via Tulsa Police Department

Federal investigators are seeking the suspect in a recent Tulsa armed robbery of a United States Postal Service carrier, with a $50,000 reward offered.

Surveillance images were provided through Tulsa Police Department on Wednesday of the suspect from a 10:30 a.m. June 6 robbery in the 300 block of East Virgin Street north of downtown.

A reward is offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction. Those with info are asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and say "law enforcement" at the prompt. Reference case number 3745758.

The suspect is described as a slender young Black male, about 5-foot-7; he was wearing dark blue athletic gear with a hood and white stripes.

