Tulsa police have arrested a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting Saturday.
Officers arrested Kyle Sago, 30, about 10:45 p.m. Monday on a federal arrest warrant for first-degree murder. He was booked into the Tulsa County jail and is being held without bond on a hold for the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Sago was sought as the suspect after a man was shot dead outside a home in the 18500 block of East First Street about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Federal authorities became involved when police discovered the victim, Daniel Morgan, 42, was a Cherokee Nation citizen.