Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE TODAY ACROSS PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND EAST-CENTRAL OKLAHOMA... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR * PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA AND NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA... INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA... OKFUSKEE. IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA...CRAIG...CREEK...NOWATA... OKMULGEE...OSAGE...PAWNEE...ROGERS...TULSA AND WASHINGTON OK. * THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON. * MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF SLOW MOVING, HEAVY RAIN PRODUCING THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED TODAY ACROSS PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA, ON THE EASTERN SIDE OF AN UPPER LEVEL LOW PRESSURE. POCKETS OF LOCALLY HEAVY FLOODING RAINFALL ARE POSSIBLE, WITH SEVERAL INCHES POSSIBLE IN SPOTS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS RAPIDLY RISING WATER OR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA. &&