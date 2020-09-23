Suspect rams cruiser in pursuit of stolen truck, police say; hit and run among arrest complaints

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tulsa Police say a man arrested on complaints of stealing a truck and trailer led officers on a pursuit in which he rammed a patrol vehicle.

Officers responded to an auto theft call around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 3500 block of East Admiral Court. The victim said the suspects were driving his 2006 Chevrolet 3500 truck and trailer east on Admiral Place.

When officers observed a vehicle following a silver pickup towing a black trailer, they initiated a traffic stop while the other driver continued without stopping.

When officers attempted to stop the truck, the driver's refusal to stop initiated a pursuit, according to a news release.

The pursuit ended at 2400 N. Quebec Ave. when the suspect, later identified as Brian Lumpkin, put the car in reverse and rammed the pursuing officer's patrol vehicle. At that time the trailer struck some Public Service Co. of Oklahoma equipment, knocking out power to area residences, according to the release.

Lumpkin reportedly fled the scene on foot but was ultimately apprehended at 4533 E. Zion St. No one was injured, police said.