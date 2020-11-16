Suspect on the run after seven-hour standoff in east Tulsa

A domestic violence suspect was on the run in east Tulsa on Monday after police left a seven-hour standoff empty-handed.

Devon Geiger, 23, apparently slipped out of an apartment near 21st Street and Memorial Drive while police called in their Special Operations Team, Capt. Karen Tipler said.

Officers responded to the Colonial Park Apartments in the 7900 block of East 21st Street about 5:30 a.m. after witnesses reported seeing a man drag a woman by her hair into an apartment and choke her, Tipler said.

No one came to the door when officers attempted to make contact, but they saw someone look through a window, Tipler said. They learned that three felony arrest warrants had been issued for Geiger on weapons charges, and officers decided to handle the call as a hostage situation and an armed-and-barricaded person.

The Special Operations Team arrived about 7:30 a.m. and was able to remove the victim, who Tipler said had visible injuries, and another male occupant from the apartment.