Suspect in west Tulsa 13-year-old's shooting death has been arrested, Tulsa police say

The man charged with murder in the death of a 13-year-old boy in west Tulsa has been arrested, police said.

Christian Harrison, 19, a Seminole Nation citizen, was charged in federal court last week with first-degree murder in the boy's shooting death at the Parkview Terrace apartments, just west of U.S. 75 off 61st Street, according to court records. Harrison was arrested Tuesday, Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins said.

The 13-year-old, identified in an affidavit only as B.W., was one of two 13-year-olds killed in Tulsa within the past week.

Harrison is accused of shooting the 13-year-old in west Tulsa about 6 p.m. Dec. 22 after Harrison got into an argument with the victim's brother, according to an affidavit.

The victim’s brother told officers he was arguing with a woman and that Harrison then started arguing with him. B.W. later joined in the argument, and Harrison then pulled out a gun and shot him at least twice.

B.W. died after being taken to a hospital.