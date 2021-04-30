Suspect in Tulsa's first homicide of 2021 arrested

More than 100 days after a warrant was issued for his arrest, the man prosecutors say is responsible for Tulsa's first homicide of 2021 is behind bars.

Kent Kierston “Cowboy” Payne, 35, is charged with first-degree murder in the Jan. 5 killing of Donza Settles in north Tulsa.

Settles, 30, was found shot in the parking lot of the Towne Square apartments, 1616 E. Young St., just before midnight that Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly thereafter.

Surveillance footage showed Settles parking behind an SUV in the complex's parking lot before the SUV’s driver and front-seat passenger approached him.

The SUV’s occupants later told detectives they spoke with Settles before going to an apartment in the complex while a man to whom they had given a ride, later identified as Payne, “lingered” in their car, the affidavit states.

While the two were away, they reported hearing a gunshot followed by three or four more rounds.

Tulsa Police arrested Payne on Thursday afternoon.