Suspect in fatal shooting of 18-year-old arrested on murder warrant

Tulsa police arrested a man accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old at a South Tulsa apartment complex, jail records show.
Jalen Mack, 20, of Tulsa, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the July 14 killing of Kortland McFrazier at the Savanna Landing Apartments near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue.
Mack was booked into the Tulsa County jail on first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, possession of a stolen vehicle and three counts of use of a vehicle in discharge of a weapon charges.
He is being held on $1,530,000 bond.
Just after midnight on the day of the homicide, officers responded to a shooting call at apartment where they found McFrazier with a gunshot wound the head, according to an arrest affidavit.
McFrazier was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
Police later recovered video surveillance images that captured the incident. Four men, including McFrazier, were walking in the complex when McFrazier is shot and falls to the ground, the affidavit said.
The other men at the scene run away, and a few minutes later, a white Ford F-150 comes into the complex. A man, later identified as Mack gets out of the truck and talks to another man before shooting at one of them alongside McFrazier.
The F-150 was found to be stolen on July 11 owned by a Atoka man. In that investigation, run by the Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police, the pickup truck's owner was driving through Caddo when he took cover from heavy rain in a car wash, according to the affidavit.
The man was then approached by three people who asked him for a ride to Tulsa. He agreed before the passengers reportedly took the truck after they stopped at a convenience store along U.S. 75.
An OSBI agent later told Tulsa police Mack and two other people were passengers of a woman who was arrested earlier that night in Caddo, according to the affidavit.
Detectives interviewed a female passenger who said she was with Mack when the F-150 was stolen.
Two days after the shooting, detectives interviewed one of the men who was with McFrazier when he was shot, according to the affidavit.
He told detectives Mack called the man's brother and asked to meet him at Johnson Park "to smoke weed."
The man and his friends, including McFrazier, began walking to the park when they saw a white truck at the park.
He said the truck then drove up a dead-end road, which was considered suspicious before shots were eventually fired from the vehicle, the affidavit said.
The men then fled the area, and the man detectives interviewed earlier explained he did not see McFrazier running with them.
Detectives then interviewed the man Mack talked with after the shooting identified him as the shooter, according to the affidavit.
The man said he witnessed Mack shoot at someone in the apartment complex, and the next day Mack admitted to the man he shot someone, according to the affidavit.