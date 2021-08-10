Suspect in fatal shooting of 18-year-old arrested on murder warrant

The F-150 was found to be stolen on July 11 owned by a Atoka man. In that investigation, run by the Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police, the pickup truck's owner was driving through Caddo when he took cover from heavy rain in a car wash, according to the affidavit.

The man was then approached by three people who asked him for a ride to Tulsa. He agreed before the passengers reportedly took the truck after they stopped at a convenience store along U.S. 75.

An OSBI agent later told Tulsa police Mack and two other people were passengers of a woman who was arrested earlier that night in Caddo, according to the affidavit.

Detectives interviewed a female passenger who said she was with Mack when the F-150 was stolen.

Two days after the shooting, detectives interviewed one of the men who was with McFrazier when he was shot, according to the affidavit.

He told detectives Mack called the man's brother and asked to meet him at Johnson Park "to smoke weed."

The man and his friends, including McFrazier, began walking to the park when they saw a white truck at the park.