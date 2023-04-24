The suspect in the two fatal shootings at Tulsa's Rudisill Regional Library and a nearby QuikTrip last Tuesday has been released from a hospital and taken to jail, police announced Monday evening.

Carlton Jefferson Gilford, 61, is in the Tulsa County jail without bond on two complaints of first-degree murder and two complaints of shooting with intent to kill, jail records indicate.

In addition to fatally shooting Lundin Hathcock, 35, and James McDaniel, 55, in the backs of their heads — Hathcock at the Rudisill Regional Library, 1520 N. Hartford Ave., and McDaniel at the QuikTrip at 1513 N. Peoria Ave. — Gilford shot at a security guard and another person at the QuikTrip, police allege.

Police also said Gilford shot himself in the head, apparently in a failed suicide attempt when he was traveling between the library and the QuikTrip.

Gilford was standing outside the convenience store when police arrived and admitted to officers at the scene that he was the shooter at both locations, police said.

Detectives are still working to learn a motive, the Tulsa Police Department said on its Facebook page Monday.