Suspect in assault of 'Maddog' arrested, police say

A suspect in the assault on a midtown rose peddler has been arrested, Tulsa police said in a news release.

Kenneth "MadDog" Penn was "seriously injured" in an assault at a gas station in the 3600 block of South Peoria Avenue, in the Brookside area, about 9 p.m. on Feb. 16, police said.

Two people can be seen in surveillance footage punching and kicking MadDog "for some time" while he lay on the ground, police said in a Facebook post. The two people then attempted to get two dogs that were in their car to attack MadDog.

Raniesha Penn, MadDog's granddaughter, posted a Facebook update about the assault the next morning, saying his face was injured but that he would be OK.

During the police investigation, Tyler Christopher Chandler, as well as several other people, were developed as suspects, police said.

After the assault, Chandler reportedly made social media posts bragging about assaulting MadDog, police said.

Police said they believe Chandler and the other person attacked MadDog because he was a witness testifying against one of them in another case.