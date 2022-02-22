Suspect in assault of 'Maddog' arrested, police say

A suspect in the assault on a midtown rose peddler has been arrested, Tulsa police said in a news release.
Kenneth "MadDog" Penn was "seriously injured" in an assault at a gas station in the 3600 block of South Peoria Avenue, in the Brookside area, about 9 p.m. on Feb. 16, police said.
Two people can be seen in surveillance footage punching and kicking MadDog "for some time" while he lay on the ground, police said in a Facebook post. The two people then attempted to get two dogs that were in their car to attack MadDog.
Raniesha Penn, MadDog's granddaughter, posted a Facebook update about the assault the next morning, saying his face was injured but that he would be OK.
During the police investigation, Tyler Christopher Chandler, as well as several other people, were developed as suspects, police said.
After the assault, Chandler reportedly made social media posts bragging about assaulting MadDog, police said.
Police said they believe Chandler and the other person attacked MadDog because he was a witness testifying against one of them in another case.
Chandler, with an address listed near 31st Street and Lewis Avenue, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints of aggravated assault and battery and threatening or harassing a state witness, according to jail records.
He is being held in lieu of $12,000 bond.
Police said more suspects are being sought.
A crowdfunding campaign Raniesha Penn created to help with her grandfather's medical bills received more than $20,000 in its first couple of days and has now garnered over $29,000.
“He goes out every single day to sell roses because that’s the only way he is able to make money to take care of him & his wife,” Raniesha Penn said on the GoFundMe page. “He is the most loving person in the world.”
The Pearl Beach Brew Pub in the Pearl District said on Facebook that for the rest of the month, it is donating a dollar of every purchase of Maddog’s namesake drink, the Maddog Stout, to help with his bills.
“Mad Dog is special in our hearts,” the pub’s post stated. “We figured the least we could do for the big guy was drink a beer in his honor, and put aside a little coin to lighten the load of his medical bills.”