Suspect identified in Sequoyah County double shooting allegedly tied to Oklahoma City carjacking; Authorities still searching

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has identified a man they are searching for in connection to a Sequoyah County double shooting.

Lee King, who police said is known to have connections in Shreveport, Louisiana and Houston, is the suspect in a Saturday double shooting that sent two Arkansas men to the hospital in critical condition, OSBI said Monday in a news release.

About 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office was notified that two men were laying in the roadway on Interstate 40 near Vian. Both men had been shot, the OSBI said in a news release.

Investigators believe the two men were Good Samaritans who picked up King after his car ran out of gas and took him to a convenience store in Vian to purchase a gas can and gasoline.

The men drove King back to his car, where the two men were then shot.

One was shot in the face, and the other was shot multiple times in the torso. They are in critical condition, according to the new release, but are expected to survive.